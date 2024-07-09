KAMPALA, UGANDA – Dr. Julius Muhwezi, a police doctor, has testified in the high-profile Katanga trial, distancing himself from a police form presented as evidence. He claims the form was tampered with and does not reflect his true findings.

Dr. Muhwezi stated, “I can only own part B of the form. I didn’t sign the first half,” and alleged that his signature and stamp on the second half had been altered.

The defense counsel, Elison Karuhanga, suggested that Dr. Muhwezi did not examine the suspects and that the form was fabricated as evidence. Dr. Muhwezi denied this, stating, “I took an oath, I examined these people. But the signature and stamp that appear on the form are not mine.”

Dr. Muhwezi’s testimony has cast doubt on the reliability of the evidence presented in court, leaving the trial’s outcome uncertain. The court will continue to hear testimony from key witnesses as the drama unfolds.

The defense counsel asked, “So, the form has been tampered with?” Dr. Muhwezi replied, “It appears to be adulterated. The stamp and signature are not mine.”

Dr. Muhwezi: “I can confirm that I signed and stamped the form, but the signature and stamp that appear on the form are not mine.”

Elison Karuhanga (defense counsel): “You have two stamps on this form. I want to suggest to you that you didn’t examine these people.”

Dr. Muhwezi: “I took an oath, I examined these people. But the stamp that appears like 13th is not mine.”

Elison Karuhanga: “The stamp that appears like 13th is not yours?”

Dr. Muhwezi: “Yes. And the signature that appears on the form is not mine either.”

Elison Karuhanga: “So, the form has been tampered with?”

Dr. Muhwezi: “It appears to be adulterated. The stamp and signature are not mine.”

