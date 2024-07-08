Kampala —On Friday night, Johnnie Walker Uganda honoured the women of the fourth estate at the brand’s first-ever She Walks Sip Over event.

The event that was hosted at Next Media Park, was a beautiful intimate evening dedicated to celebrating and highlighting the resilient women in media.

Hosted by Next Media’s Racheal Thondu Mugisha, the event attracted women from various media sectors, including radio, television, print, and digital media, with podcasters and influencers also in attendance. The gathering focused on discussions about resilience, the importance of impact, and self-care.

Thondu, who also served as the keynote speaker, emphasized the crucial role of women in media in nurturing communities and driving societal change. “Even as we celebrate our power as women in media, the question remains: how are we using these platforms to nurture our communities and create the change we desire for society at large?” she stated.

She also highlighted the significance of resilience and self-care. “As we do this important work, it’s essential to take care of ourselves. We need to speak positive words to ourselves, especially in these times when mental health issues are real. With the barriers we face and the demands of our roles, self-care is crucial. Enjoy moments for yourself—a nice whisky sour, a podcast, a devotional. Take care of you,” she added.

Thondu also spoke to her up bringing and the support of her parents especially her father and how it is important to grow up in an environment where as a woman your encouraged to scale hills because the people in your life believe in you and what you can do.

The event featured a signature Johnnie Walker experience, including a Scotch mentorship session where attendees savoured the world’s most iconic Scotch brand. They also enjoyed meticulously crafted signature cocktails throughout the night.

Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager, addressed the guests, saying, “Tonight is significant for us at Johnnie Walker. Not only do we launch our first Sip Over event with incredible women, but we also celebrate the remarkable women of the fourth estate. We honour their resilience, bold steps, and commitment to a cause that benefits our entire country.”

“It was very important that we kick off the first Sip of Overs with You, because you are the people that are leading the charge for change with the impactful stories that you tell on your different platforms, stories of resilience, stories of courage and progress which is what Johnnie Walker as a brand is all about,” Kyokunda added.

The brand plans to curate the Sip Over experience every other month to celebrate and highlight women taking bold steps and scaling new heights in various sectors and industries.

The night concluded with magical DJ mixes from the newly signed She Walker DJ Alisha.

