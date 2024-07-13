KAMPALA – Police have in custody 13 suspects in connection to motor vehicle thefts during an operation in areas of Bunamwaya, Kawempe – Kalerwe, Ndeeba, and Mukono.

The arrested include; Musinguzi Julius, Ssemyalo Rashid, Kasibante Stephen, Kibuuka Siraji, Kyazze Sammy, Bukenya Bashir, Mukasa Wamala, Kyazze Kennedy, Wandera John, Lubega Jerry, Nabuyondo Teddy, Bijumbuko Paul and Anguzo Moses.

Rusoke Kituuma, Police Spokesperson revealed that during the police squad-led operation, they also recovered a number of suspected stolen motor vehicles including;

1) UAP 042N Noah grey 4) SSD 992BC Vitz grey

2) UBD 592G Probox grey 5) UAX 108E Noah grey

3) Spacio grey 6) UAX 827P Isuzu Forward

7) UAG 608C Isuzu Forward.

UAP 042N

“Motor vehicle UAP 042N Noah was stolen from Kumi. It was originally on Reg no. UAS043Z. A case of aggravated robbery was investigated vide Kumi Police station ref: CRB 365/2024. Amoit George and Taika Godfrey were arrested and remanded at Kumi prisons.

Motor vehicle UAX 827P Isuzu was stolen from Kakumiro District. It originally had reg no. UBN 736K.”

He noted that the flying squad team also managed to disorganize criminal activities by some of the gangs that operate in Central and Western regions – one of them is allegedly commanded by one Wandera John who is in custody.

“There is a group that is suspected for being behind the stealing of lorries and selling them in Kampala and DRC. As a result, the following persons are in custody to help us with investigations into that matter; Kyazze Kennedy, Lubega Jerry, Nabuyondo Teddy, Bijumbuko Paul, Anguzo Moses and Ssekyanda Drake.”

Police implored car owners to exploit target hardening technics like installation of car trackers.

