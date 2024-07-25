Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, yesterday addressed local leaders at a cadetship training session held in the Acholi subregion.

This event, which commenced last Thursday and concludes tomorrow, Friday, has brought together 430 leaders, including Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Assistant Resident District Commissioners, LC5 Councillors, LC3 Chairpersons, women and youth leaders, as well as opposition figures.

During her address, Dr. Zawedde emphasized the critical role of digital transformation in socio-economic development. She urged the leaders to set an example by implementing the Parish Development Model (PDM) one-acre initiative in their own homesteads, highlighting its potential to boost agricultural productivity and improve livelihoods.

Dr. Zawedde outlined the core components of the Digital Transformation Roadmap, stressing the need for communities to embrace digital skills and innovation. She encouraged the leaders to mobilize the youth in their areas to take up digital skilling and explore opportunities in the burgeoning fields of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and other tech-driven employment sectors.

Moreover, she highlighted the importance of using social media responsibly to promote the nation’s positive image. Dr. Zawedde advised the leaders to guide their young people in posting positive narratives and images about the country, which can play a pivotal role in attracting investment and boosting the national image.

The training also provided a platform for discussing the challenges faced in implementing the PDM, particularly regarding the Parish Development Management Information System (PDMIS). Issues such as limited access to digital devices and connectivity problems were prominent topics of discussion, with Dr. Zawedde reassuring the leaders of the ministry’s commitment to addressing these hurdles.

The cadetship training, organized by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, has been instrumental in equipping local leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary for driving digital transformation and fostering socio-economic progress in the Acholi subregion.

