KAMPALA – Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has announced its sponsorship of the Green Industry Agenda, a Uganda Manufactures’ Association (UMA) led initiative, aimed at promoting sustainable industrial growth in Uganda.

The announcement, made this morning by the CEO Godfrey Sebaana during a breakfast meeting at the Kampala Serena hotel, aligns with the bank’s sustainability goals, and is a demonstration of its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

Represented by Kaziro Kyambadde, Head of Corporate and Business Banking at DTB, Sebaana said supporting the Green Industry Agenda will not only foster industrial practices that benefit both the economy and the environment, but will also improve the quality of life for various communities across the country.

He said: “Over the years, Uganda has witnessed significant economic growth, albeit at an environmental cost. Despite abundant renewable energy sources such as hydro and solar power, the industrial sector has, to some extent, relied on non-renewable energy sources like fossil fuels. This has created a delicate balance between economic advancement and environmental conservation.”

Through the initiative, DTB aims to enhance the sustainability of supply chains by supporting projects focused on eco-friendly materials and green logistics, and provide advisory services to manufacturers, helping them integrate sustainability into their operations and business strategies.

The bank is also dedicated to driving sustainability in the manufacturing sector, and its ongoing efforts will ensure long-term positive impacts on the environment, economy, and society, reinforcing DTB’s role as a leader in promoting sustainable development.

The UMA Green Industry Agenda is a national program designed to prioritize the use of renewable energy sources and promote sustainable manufacturing practices. This initiative supports Uganda’s development in an environmentally conscious and economically viable manner. As urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural developments accelerate, a holistic, beneficiary-driven sector-level intervention becomes imperative.

The initiative aims to reduce the carbon footprint of Uganda’s industrial sector through the introduction of better and more efficient technologies. It also seeks to increase the efficiency of available resources and transition to net-zero emissions across all value chains.

“It also aims to increase climate change awareness on both mitigation and adaptation measures, as well as facilitate research for green agendas for policy, advocacy, and contribution to global climate change goals,” said UMA Chairman Keto Kayemba.

Recognizing the indispensable role of the environment in sustaining manufacturing operations, Kayemba said UMA remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Over the years, UMA has spearheaded numerous initiatives geared towards environmental preservation, exemplified by recent endeavors such as the Waste Water Management Project.

As the manufacturing sector projects a 10% growth trajectory, UMA is mindful of the potential environmental repercussions. Consequently, it remains vigilant in its efforts to balance industrial growth with environmental sustainability, recognizing that responsible stewardship is essential to safeguarding the natural resources upon which the sector depends.

Kayemba said:” We aim to reduce Uganda’s industrial sector carbon footprint by 10% in three years and 25% in the next nine years, and foster the green agenda within the domestic context. Our partners like DTB will fund various projects aimed at improving energy efficiency and integrating renewable energy sources in manufacturing facilities.”

Munir Safieldin – the UNICEF Representative to Uganda said there is an urgent need to transition to renewable energy sources like hydro and solar power to secure a healthier and greener future.

“For all Ugandans, growth inevitably comes with costs, but it is our responsibility to ensure these costs do not outweigh the benefits. Revenue, rapid industrialization and urbanization have driven our growth, but they have also led to deforestation, food insecurity, water pollution and loss of biodiversity. Our natural ecosystems including vital wetlands are under severe stress. The livelihoods of communities depending on these resources are threatened and greenhouse gas emissions continue to accelerate climate change concerns.”

He added, “The manufacturing sector can be a game changer for Uganda, but only if we commit to reducing our carbon footprint by adopting cleaner, more efficient technologies.”

According to him, current waste management practices are inefficient, leading to hazardous waste contaminating our land and water bodies.

“We must promote recycling, reuse and proper disposal methods to address these issues. While the transition to renewable energy is costly, it is necessary and the steps we take now will pave the way for a sustainable future.”

Mr. Stephen Kalibbala Mpagi – Chairman, Environment and CSR Committee noted that the challenges of global climate change loom large over of the world, casting a shadow of uncertainty on the future.

“Uganda’s GHG emissions grew by 50% from 1990-2012. The average annual change was 2%, with sector-specific annual change as follows: agriculture (4%), LUCF (0%), industrial processes (23%), and waste (4%). This clearly shows how industry has contributed to this growth. Green manufacturing represents a fundamental shift towards sustainable practices that minimize environmental impact while maximizing efficiency and innovation. It is about rethinking the way we produce goods, from raw material sourcing to product design, manufacturing processes, and distribution.”

He said embracing green manufacturing means adopting technologies that are cleaner and more energy-efficient but also investing in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power to power our factories and facilities.

He called upon all manufacturers and stakeholders to support the implementation of this agenda so that “we lead the transformation and eliminate the regrets that come with late action.”

Officiating at the event, Premier, Robinah Nabbanja noted that while Uganda’s natural biodiversity presents significant opportunities for adaptation and mitigation that can contribute to the global reduction of Greenhouse gas emissions, it is highly vulnerable to environmental shocks.

“We are experiencing flash floods, landslides, prolonged droughts and rising temperatures caused by both internal and external factors.”

When promoted, she said there is a potential for the green industry to create new jobs and economic opportunities, particularly in areas such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-friendly manufacturing.

“Uganda has registered over 8000 industries. This is not only good for the economy as it supports the country to produce necessary products with over 25.4% % as the industrial contribution to the economy but it also employs over 1.8m Ugandans. Every Ugandan employed and earning an income is a force in combating climate change. The industrial sector also contributes to the tune of 33% of tax collection in Uganda.”

Nabbanja reiterated the government’s deliberate actions on wetland protection – noting that “no one will be spared” in NEMA’s action against the encroachers.

On behalf of the Government, she welcomed and launched the Green Industry Agenda by the Uganda Manufacturers Association.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

