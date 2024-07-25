The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU) Col. Edith Nakalema has today held a fruitful meeting with youth leaders.

During the meeting that was held at the unit’s offices in Kampala, Col. Nakalema and the youth leaders discussed how they can fight corruption in the country through the right procedures.

The National Youth Council of Uganda Chairperson, Mr. Jacob Eyeru thanked Col. Nakalema for her strong fight against corruption. He also requested her to engage the President on the issue of the youths who were arrested on 23rd July, 2024 as they tried to march to Parliament in protest against corruption.

“As the Chief fighter of corruption, we request you to talk to the President to pardon them. The President has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption, even arresting some of his own,” Mr. Eyeru noted.

He also pledged their willingness to work with President Yoweri Museveni and the government to deal with corruption in the right way.

“We request for a platform where the President can engage the youths in the fight against corruption. We also agree with the narrative that yes to the fight against corruption and no to disruption of public peace.”

On her part, Col. Nakalema informed the youth leaders that she appreciates the fact that everyone is disgusted by the rampant corruption in the country and it’s a responsibility of every Ugandan to fight it but in a right way.

“We should fight corruption but do it in a right way and don’t disrupt other people who are going about their businesses,” she cautioned.

“I want you, the young people, to lead the fight against corruption. You still have this country in your hands and we are here to ensure how you can organise our country better,” she urged.

Col. Nakalema further assured the youth leaders that the arrested protesters will be set free.

“They will definitely come out of prison, but they should know that they should follow the law. They should listen to the guidance of the leaders. We want you to follow the right procedures,” she asserted.

“We are standing on our mandate of protecting the lives and property of Ugandans as well as preserving the peace we have in the country. That is why they were arrested but they will come out. We want them to express their views in a very organised manner,” she added.

Col. Nakalema also rallied the youth to continue fighting corruption in the country but starting from where they are.

“The fight against corruption is still on, it has not stopped. I request you to sit with your district youth leaders, agree on what you want the President to know. I will forward the concerns to him so that he can find ways of engaging you.”

Col. Nakalema also requested the youth leaders to be Ambassadors in informing the public that the government is eliminating corruption by leveraging technology.

She said the President has put up a number of measures to fight corruption such as the Electronic Investors Protection Portal that protects investors from falling into hands of wrong elements who ask for bribes and delay investments in the country.

Mr. Gerald Baganzi, an official from Youth Advocacy Foundation-Uganda told Col. Nakalema that they advocate for good governance through the fight of corruption.

“We are more of a watchdog agency that watches over institutions that deliver services to Ugandans.”

Mr. Abbas Luyombo, a lawyer and Lecturer at Makerere University said the government should listen to the cries of the youths who are protesting against corruption and come up with end goals that have tangible results.

“We should find a middle ground to allow the people to express their anger without hurting anyone. The government should engage the youth and take action so that they feel that their voices are being heard,” Mr. Luyombo said.

Mr. Obbo Johnson Emmanuel also requested Col. Nakalema to help them meet the President to air out their views regarding the fight against corruption.

“We are requesting that you schedule a day that we meet the President, and we dialogue on issues affecting the youths,” he said.

On the other hand, Mr. Mike wadada, an official from the Youth challenge for Change informed Col. Nakalema that they are a policy advocacy firm that aims at helping the youth to get involved in the money economy and benefit from government poverty alleviation programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“We ensure that there’s proper allocation of PDM funds and that the youths benefit from the program. We work with focal people in the districts to create awareness among the youth regarding the PDM project,” he said.

“We also sensitise the youths to get involved in lucrative enterprises like commercial agriculture.”

