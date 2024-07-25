President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today hosted the family of his Deputy Press Secretary, Hajji Faruk Kirunda at State House, Entebbe.

The meeting follows the death of Ms. Gladys Aliyinza, the wife of Hajji Kirunda who died in a fatal motor accident in Luuka District on 27th June, 2024.

During the meeting, President Museveni officially mourned with the family of Hajji Kirunda where he extended condolences to the family for losing a wife and a mother.

The President also commended Hajji Kirunda for being a dedicated public servant who serves with commitment.

“Thank you for serving this government with commitment,” he said.

President Museveni further pledged that he will offer all the necessary support to the children of Hajji Kirunda and his late wife.

The children include; Mulungi Charity, Kirunda Mandela Omar, Mutesi Clinton Ayra and Nkurumah Keithan Kirunda.

During the burial ceremony last month that took place at Lambala village in Luuka, President Museveni said the NRM party had lost a loyal cadre and a great mobiliser.

“At this dark hour, my thoughts are with the family. The beautiful memories that you shared with her shall remain,” the President said in his message that was delivered by the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo.

“I commend Hajji Kirunda for serving with dedication. The NRM is a big clan; and therefore, you can bank on everyone’s support during this trying moment,” he said.

