KAMPALA – Accidents remain one of the life claimers in the world, Uganda not exceptional. Police indicate that in a single week (7th – 13th) July 2024, a total of 81 people lost lives and 301 escaped with injuries in different accidents.

Kananura Michael – Traffic Police spokesperson revealed that among the dead were 35 motorcyclists, 28 pedestrians, 13 passengers on motorcycles, 03 pedal cyclists, 01 driver, and 01 other.

That means that crashes on motorcycles, both riders and passengers accounted for 59% of the total deaths followed by pedestrians who contributed to 35%.

Police attributed these road crashes majorly to careless overtaking (31%) and speeding with 19% of the total crashes.

During an operation last week related to driving licenses; a total number of 331 defaulters were arrested, 75 of whom were driving without driving licenses, 107 out of class, and 149 driving with expired licenses.

“Operations related to boda-bodas; a total number of 787 riders were got on cases of riding without crash helmets and without reflective jackets. These operations are to continue,” said Kananura.

Police have also asked the owners of several motorcycles parked at various police stations to come with relevant documents and take them.

