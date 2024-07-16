“Yehovah Ni” is a powerful testimony that translates to Psalms 23, illustrating how the Lord is our shepherd. The video features orphans from Arua City, supported by the MUNGU FENI FOUNDATION.

This song marks the first project by Mungu Feni, aimed at promoting and uplifting the talents of orphans, giving them the opportunity to record their own songs under the Mungu Feni RECORDS Label.

This heartfelt video is dedicated to all orphanages in Uganda and across the world.

Special thanks to the MUNGU FENI FOUNDATION for their incredible support in nurturing these young talents.

The audio was produced by Benji Kasule and the visuals by Kasozi Austin

