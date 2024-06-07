KAMPALA, UGANDA – Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has awarded school fees to twenty lucky customers as part of the “Kigwera Ku Shell” back-to-school promotion for the second school term.

“We are thrilled to see the positive impact of the ‘Kigwera Ku Shell’ promotion,” said Joan Nabukalu, Brand Manager of Non-Fuel Retail at Vivo Energy Uganda. “Education is a cornerstone of development, and we are proud to have supported our customers and their families by contributing to their children’s school fees for term two. This aligns with our commitment to empowering communities and making a positive difference.”

Joanita Menya, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivo Energy Uganda, reflected on the promotion’s impact, saying, “The back-to-school season is usually stressful for most parents and guardians, and we are happy to have brought a smile to some of our customers with this promotion. This initiative was designed to give back to our loyal customers and support them in a meaningful way.”

“We believe that education is a fundamental right, and we are honored to have played a part in ensuring that these children can continue their studies without financial burden,” Menya added.

“We are grateful to our customers for their loyalty and trust in our brand,” said Nabukalu. “We will continue to innovate and find ways to support our customers and the community.”

