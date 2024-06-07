KAMPALA, UGANDA – ICEA LION Group, a leading financial services provider, celebrated its 25th anniversary in Uganda on Friday, June 6. The company marked the milestone with a grand celebration at Mestil Hotel Kampala, attended by industry leaders, employees, and stakeholders.

Since its inception in Uganda, ICEA LION has made significant contributions to the development of the insurance industry, expanding its product offerings and providing financial security to businesses and individuals. The company has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and talent development, advising regulators on policies to facilitate financial deepening.

“We are incredibly grateful for David’s 18 years of service,” said Emmanuel Mwaka, CEO of ICEA Life Assurance. “His leadership and expertise have been invaluable in shaping ICEA LION into the successful company it is today.”

“I have had the privilege of serving on many boards, but my time at ICEA LION has been the most rewarding and enjoyable. As a board member, it is crucial to be deliberate because the choices you make have a significant impact on others,” said David Opiokello, longest-serving director.

The company’s resilience was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing clients to stay insured without premium payments. ICEA LION has also launched initiatives to reduce carbon footprints and promote environmental stewardship.

“We aim to foster a culture of environmental stewardship among young children,” said Mwaka.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we reflect on our journey and look forward to the next 25 years,” said Ambrose Kibuuka, CEO of ICEA LION Group.

“We are committed to continued excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Reflecting on how ICEA LION has made time count, here we are 25 years strong as a trusted financial provider in East Africa. Today, we look forward to our trail, considering what has worked and what needs to be improved.”

