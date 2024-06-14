The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has announced that a total of 1,302,650 candidates have registered for the 2024 examinations, marking a 6% increase from last year’s registration.

“We are pleased to see an increase in the number of candidates registering for the examinations, it shows the confidence in our education system,” said Jennifer Kalule-Musamba, Principal Public Relations Officer at UNEB.

According to a press statement released by UNEB, the registered candidates will sit for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations.

“The transitional examination is an opportunity for candidates who sat for UCE in 2023 or earlier to improve their grades, and for adult candidates who did not sit for PLE to acquire a UCE certificate,” added Kalule-Musamba.

The registration deadline for the transitional examination is June 21, 2024, and candidates can register at any UNEB examination center or accredited examination hall countrywide.

“We urge candidates to take advantage of the ongoing late registration period, which ends on June 30, 2024,” said Kalule-Musamba.

For more information, candidates can call the UNEB Toll-Free Line on 0800-111-427.

“The government’s commitment to paying registration fees for candidates who qualify under Universal Secondary Education (USE) is a welcome gesture, and we encourage all eligible candidates to register,” said Kalule-Musamba.

The examinations are expected to begin in October 2024, and UNEB has assured the public of its commitment to conducting fair and credible examinations.

