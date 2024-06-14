KAMPALA – The Government has been tasked to invest in early childhood education because research has proved that that stage of education is the most important in child growth.

The call was made by Mr. Timothy Opobo, the Executive Director at AfriChild Centre during the African region committee of experts on Children Rights welcome dinner at Four Points by the Sheraton Thursday evening.

Uganda hosts this year’s event on Sunday 16, 2024 in Kiryandongo district.

Opondo notes that inclusive education remains a challenge in Uganda given the fact that early childhood education, which looks at children between the ages of three to six is not funded by the government.

“So our message is that we want as a country and even as a continent, Africa, to embrace an investment in early childhood education. We have just come off the reading of the budget today. And you will note that there is no budgetary allocation for this stage of education. So the government begins allocation right from primary school, and that crucial stage is missed out.”

“So we really want to appeal that even as we speak about education this year of the African child, we have an investment in that stage of education, because it’s the foundation that builds to the rest of education for children,” he added.

Fred Ngabirano – Commissioner for Children Affairs at the Ministry of Gender said that it is a honour for Uganda to mark this occasion and committed to ensuring that this commemoration is a success and a testament to Africa’s collective dedication to the rights and welfare of our children.

He commended the AfriChild for being instrumental in providing research insights and expertise that has enriched government efforts to promote the rights of children in Uganda.

“I wish to reaffirm the commitment of the government of Uganda to work closely with the African Committee to advance the ideals of the African Charter on the rights and welfare of the child.”

He added, “Our collaboration with the committee is rooted in a shared vision of promoting and protecting the rights of every child in Africa. Together we shall continue to advocate for policies and initiatives that prioritize education, health, protection and empowerment for all children on our continent.”

Namayingo Woman Member of Parliament and chairperson of The Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Children, Margaret Makokha noted that it is the duty of government to provide free education to Ugandans.

“At least we have universal education, however, it is very important as we look at offering education, we offer quality one. We need enough teachers and their welfare, enough classrooms. The challenge we don’t have early childhood education. We have left it to the private sector and it is paramount that we work on the foundation of a child.”

The just-released study by Human Rights Watch and the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER) indicates that the Government’s failure to provide this crucial service causes lifelong negative consequences on children.

“Fees for private preschools for children ages 3 to 5 create an insurmountable barrier for most families, particularly those in rural areas, and those with little income,” says report.

The 68-page report, “Lay a Strong Foundation for All Children”: Fees as a Discriminatory Barrier to Pre-Primary Education in Uganda,” documents how lack of access to free pre-primary education leads to poorer performance in primary school, higher repetition and drop-out rates, and widening income inequality. Fewer than 1 in 10 Ugandan children ages 3-5 are enrolled in a registered and licensed pre-primary school – known locally as “nursery” school – and 60 percent attend no school at all until they reach primary school. Pre-primary education refers to early childhood education before a child’s entry into primary school, which in Uganda is at age 6.

Study shows that because pre-primary school is not free, many parents enroll their children in primary school before the standard age of 6, even though the children are underage and often unprepared. Early enrollment in primary school creates overcrowded classes, exacerbates inefficiencies in the education system, and increases repetition rates. Children in Uganda who do not attend pre-primary school are twice as likely to repeat the first year of primary school, compared with children who attend pre-primary.

The study recommended the Government of Uganda to;

Establish government-funded pre-primary units at every primary school implementing universal primary education.

Make at least one year of pre-primary education compulsory and free for all children, and make additional years free over time, as expeditiously as possible.

Immediately increase financial investment in the public education sector bearing in mind international benchmarks established in the 2015 Incheon Declaration and Framework for Action to dedicate 15 to 20 percent of the national budget to education, and the obligation to use maximum available resources for the realization of rights, including the right to education, and specific funding targets for pre-primary education.

Increase revenue for allocation to public education through progressive and fair taxation, and curbing illicit financial flows, other forms of corruption, and unjustified tax exemptions and tax abuse.

The Ministry of Education and Sports and Parliament to;

Amend Section 10, subsection 2 of the Education (Pre-Primary, Primary, and Post Primary) Act of 2008 to obligate the government to fund and implement universal pre-primary education.

Until pre-primary education is provided free of charge, the Minister of Education should issue a statutory instrument to regulate school fees in pre-primary schools to increase access to pre-primary education for the greatest possible number of children.

Expand capacity for training and accreditation of teachers at pre-primary level at government teachers’ colleges and recruit trained and qualified pre-primary teaching personnel.

Conduct public education campaigns on the value of pre-primary education for children’s development and educational success.

Effectively regulate the private educational sector, ensuring that all pre-primary or “nursery schools and private primary schools with pre-primary classes are licenced, registered and regularly monitored.

