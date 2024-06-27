KAMPALA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has released preliminary results of the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, indicating that the country’s population has grown to 45.9 million, representing an increase of 11.3 million persons since 2014.

“The census was a resounding success, despite some challenges,” said Dr. Chris N. Mukiza, Executive Director and Census Commissioner, UBOS. “We are grateful to the government, public, stakeholders, and development partners for their support and cooperation.”

The census results show that females make up 51% of the total population, while the youth (aged 18-30) account for 22.7%. The population pyramid reveals a young population, with 50.5% of the population under the age of 17.

The census also collected data on urbanization, with Kampala City having the highest day population of 627,340. Other cities with significant populations include Mbarara City (261,656), Gulu City (232,723), Masaka City (285,509), and Hoima City (141,442).

Dr. Mukiza highlighted the significance of the census, saying, “This data will be crucial for evidence-based planning and decision-making, population projections, and estimates. It will also help us update our geography to village level and upload data on district/city portals for use.”

The census was conducted from May 10th to 26th, 2024, using digital technology for the first time in the country’s history. A total of 135,230 field workers, including enumerators, supervisors, and trainers, collected data from households, institutions, and communities across the country.

Despite the success of the census, Dr. Mukiza acknowledged some challenges, including inaccessible areas, gated households, and refusals from some respondents. However, he praised the dedication of the enumerators and supervisors who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the census.

The next steps include conducting a post-enumeration survey to check the quality of the census data, further data analysis, and publication of final census results in September 2024.

Dr. Mukiza expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including the government, development partners, and the public, for their support and cooperation. “We are committed to producing high-quality statistics for Uganda’s development,” he emphasized. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and look forward to continuing to serve the country with accurate and reliable data.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

