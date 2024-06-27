KAMPALA – Chil Femtech Center, a leading telemedicine service provider in Africa, has announced the expansion of its E-Hygiene Shop program to schools, aiming to provide learners with access to essential hygiene products and promote healthy learning environments.

“We’ve seen how a lack of basic hygiene supplies can disrupt a learner’s education,” says Dr. Shamim Nabuuma, CEO of Chil Femtech Center. “The E-Hygiene Shop bridges that gap, ensuring all learners have what they need to stay healthy and focused in school.”

The E-Hygiene Shop offers reusable sanitary pads and other hygiene products from trusted manufacturers on a credit basis, allowing learners to access necessary items and pay at the end of the term. This initiative addresses the common challenge of learners missing school due to lack of hygiene supplies, ensuring they stay healthy and focused.

“It was difficult to keep clean during my menstrual days,” recalls Amina, a 14-year-old beneficiary. “But thanks to the E-Hygiene Shop, I can attend school every day with confidence, knowing that all I need to do is to visit the school sick bay, get a piece of sanitary pad together with a packet of Dettol soap on credit, and then my mother pays the money for these products when she comes for visiting day or at the end of the term.”

Chil Femtech Center is committed to the program’s long-term success, working with partners and schools to ensure learners’ privacy, raise awareness about menstrual hygiene practices, and develop a robust credit system for ongoing growth.

“Beyond hygiene, the E-Hygiene Shop provides girls with the tools to manage their periods with dignity,” adds Dr. Nabuuma. “This not only improves their health but also boosts their self-esteem and allows them to fully participate in school activities.”

