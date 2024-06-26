KAMPALA —The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has strongly criticized Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama for their recent remarks condoning corruption. The lawmakers suggested that corruption is justified if the proceeds are shared with constituents.

“You’re better having a child who eats (steals money) and brings home,” Parliament Speaker Anita Among told voters in Lwengo District, in reference to jailed lawmaker Cissy Namujju, who faces corruption charges alongside two other legislators.

“If she stole as we all hear, she has been sharing [the loot] with people of Lwengo,” Rakai District woman MP Juliet Ssuubi Kinyamatama added, echoing Among’s sentiments.

The ULS termed the comments “troubling” and “a significant setback” to the fight against corruption. “The Constitution and the Anti-Corruption Act are clear on the duty of all citizens to combat corruption. We urge the Speaker and Hon. Kinyamatama to retract their statements and reaffirm their commitment to accountability,” said ULS President Bernard Oundo.

“The Uganda Law Society is deeply concerned by the remarks made by the Speaker of Parliament and Hon. Juliet Kinyamatama. Their comments undermine the fight against corruption and promote a culture of impunity,” Oundo added.

The ULS called for thorough investigations into reports of high-level corruption and urged stakeholders to support accountability institutions and courts.

“Corruption erodes public trust, promotes inequality, and diminishes accountability. We must stand together to fight this scourge,” Oundo emphasized.

The ULS reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the rule of law, human rights, and good governance in Uganda.

“We will continue to advocate for a corruption-free society where the rule of law reigns supreme,” Oundo concluded.

