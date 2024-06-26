BUGIRI —Energy and Mineral Development minister, Ruth Nankabirwa has assured women in Bugiri of the government’s commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to thrive and contribute to the development of the nation.

She made the revelation in her speech delivered by her lands counterpart, Judith Nabakooba during the belated Women’s Day celebrations in Bugiri District on June 21.

The celebrations were held at Mawanga Primary School, Magoola Parish in Buwunga Sub-county under the theme: ‘Accelerating gender equality through women’s economic empowerment.’

In her speech, Nankabirwa called upon women to actively engage in government programs tailored to uplift their standards of living.

“These initiatives are not mere policies; they are pathways to economic independence and social empowerment,” Ms Nankabirwa said.

She identified programs where women can tap and boost their incomes including the Parish Development Model, the Elderly Fund, Emyooga, and the Women Fund among others.

The program that she emphasized women must embrace is PDM where they are given a significant percentage of 30 percent.

“The programs are tailored to support your entrepreneurial spirit, enhance your skills, and improve your livelihoods,” she said.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls, ensuring that their voices are heard and their contributions recognized.

“We can break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a future where every woman and girl can live freely, safely, and with dignity.”

Bugiri District chairperson, Mr Benson Mulumba lauded the government for ensuring gender inclusivity where many women have been brought on board.

He pledged to support women with an enabling environment from where they can ably execute their duties.

“It is only in this government that we have seen women being given big positions. I want to thank the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for the commendable job,” Mr Mulumba said.

Ms Taaka Agnes Wejuli, Bugiri District Woman MP, said much as the government has exercised gender inclusivity, at the district level when women are voted into power, they are left out in most of the programmes.

“Women in Bugiri are most of the time not invited to attend district-level meetings. This is a very big challenge because they create a big impact on the local levels they represent,” Ms Wejuli said.

At the same function, she also reminded the government that some parts of Bugiri including Magoola Parish where the celebrations were held have no electricity.

Ms Wejuli asked the government through the Rural Electrification Agency to extend power to every corner of the district to facilitate development.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Paul Kalikwani told the chief guest that they have some serious land issues in the area, one of which, people from six villages claim to have been evicted in the 1980s.

“We ask you our savior to intervene in this land matter to help the district security committee to indulge in details and have justice served,” the RDC said.

In response, Nabakooba said she would organise a day for handling land matters in that area, saying she was yet to receive a case file in her office from the leaders concerning the said land matters.

On behalf of the women of Bugiri District, the Women Council chairperson told the minister they have greatly benefited from government programs and said she was able to open up a very big hardware store through government economic empowerment funds.

“We are yet to receive GROW funds and I plan to borrow Shs100 million if it comes to boost my business,” Ms Jane Kakayi Okello said.

GROW (Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women) enterprise program funded by the government of Uganda to support women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, sustain their self-employment, and create more jobs.

