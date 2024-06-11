President Museveni has asked CID to probe MPs over corruption

KAMPALA, Uganda – Three Ugandan Members of Parliament have been detained by the country’s anti-corruption unit over allegations of budgeted corruption, as President Yoweri Museveni’s probe into graft intensifies.

The lawmakers, whose names have not been disclosed, are accused of inflating budgets for various projects in their constituencies, allegedly siphoning off millions of shillings meant for development initiatives.

According to sources, the MPs were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and are currently being held at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka.

The arrests come as President Museveni intensifies his crackdown on corruption, which he has vowed to tackle head-on. The President has repeatedly expressed frustration over the slow pace of investigations and prosecutions of corruption cases, and has vowed to take drastic measures to root out the vice.

The detention of the MPs is seen as a significant move in the fight against corruption, as it sends a strong message that no one is above the law. The development is also expected to spark a wave of fear among corrupt officials, as the President’s probe continues to bite.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption, working closely with other agencies to investigate and prosecute corruption cases. The unit has so far made several high-profile arrests, including that of a senior government official who was caught with millions of shillings in cash.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related