KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Police Force has announced a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure a smooth and safe flow of traffic during the upcoming Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3, 2024, in Namugongo.

According to the plan, the Jinja-Kampala Highway will remain open to normal traffic flow, while the road from Kireka to Kyaliwajjala will be designated for VIPs and VVIPs bearing red stickers.

The stretch from Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre to the Basilica will be reserved for pedestrians, with VIPs and emergency vehicles allowed to use the left lane. Pedestrians are advised to keep to the right.

Appropriate stickers must be displayed on vehicle windshields to avoid delays. VIPs with vehicles bearing red stickers will access Namugongo through Kyaliwajjala via Ssemambo road and park at Namugongo Boarding Primary School.

Foreign pilgrims to the Basilica/Catholic Church with vehicles bearing blue stickers will be dropped off at Kyaliwajjala trading center and park at Vienna college school. Medical service vehicles bearing green stickers and service providers with purple stickers will access the venue through designated routes.

Pilgrims to the Mamre International Prayer Center will access the venue through Bweyogerere-Butto-Kyobe road and park as directed by traffic police. Pilgrims from Northern bypass will park at Hillside Nursery and Primary School.

Pilgrims from Ntinda, Kiwatule, Najjera, and Kasangati are advised to park at Kiira Town Council playground and Kiira Municipal Council Mayor’s garden. Pilgrims from the Eastern route to the Protestant/Anglican Church will access the venue through Seeta, Sonde, Bweyogerere-Butto-Kyobe road and park at the church farm.

The plan regulates access to certain areas, including Naalya roundabout, Kireka trading center, Bweyogerere Trading Centre, Seeta Trading Center, Agenda 2000, Namugongo-Butto-Kyobe road, Namugongo-Ssemambo road, and Kyaliwajjala Trading Center.

Motor vehicles and motorcycles without appropriate stickers will not be allowed beyond the cut-off points. Taxi stages at Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre, Sonde road, Namugongo road, and Naalya will be prohibited during the celebrations.

Vehicles abandoned along the designated routes will be towed at the owner’s cost and may attract penalties. The Police urge all motorists to respect the guidelines to avoid unnecessary delays and inconveniences.

The traffic management plan aims to ensure a safe and successful celebration of the Martyrs Day.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related