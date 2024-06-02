KAMPALA – The National Unity Platform (NUP) says they will continue with their consultative activities despite police halting them following Friday accident that claimed three and left many nursing wounds after multiple vehicles and motorcycles in a convoy transporting Party President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, collided on his way to a rally in Masaka.

However, they have postponed their scheduled activity in Mityana next week to mourn with the bereaved families.

“We shall put out a new schedule in due course,” they announced in a statement.

Police preliminary investigations suggest that reckless driving by the Toyota Hiace, part of Bobi Wine’s procession, caused the accident. The Hiace, with registration number UBQ 691Q, collided with a Toyota Noah, registration number UAT 157A, and subsequently hit several motorcycles, including UFY 983T, UGC 381C (BAJAJ BOXER), UEJ 361D (BAJAJ), and UFY 465Y (BAJAJ BOXER RED).

Police say that whereas they met with NUP leadership at Police Headquarters on May 27, 2024, and agreed on how to conduct their consultative meetings, NUP has disregarded the agreed position and continued to act “with impunity as demonstrated in today’s unfortunate incident at Maya.”

“As the government Agency mandated to protect life and property, keep law and order, the police management has decided to halt any further consultative activities of NUP as a party with immediate effect until this matter is conclusively investigated and resolved,” said Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson.

In response, NUP regretted the accident but denied being part of their procession.

“We have established from onlookers that the accident happened after our convoy had left the scene. We challenge the police to conduct efficient, independent and expeditious investigations to establish the cause of the accident.”

They say, however, that they have reached out to the families of those who lost lives, and extended support to them.

“We hope they will trace this person (driver), conduct thorough investigations on the cause of the accident and bring the culprits to book, instead of finding a convenient excuse to yet again halt our activities.”

