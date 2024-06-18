KAMPALA – National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is set to construct a new water treatment plant on the shores of Lake Victoria.

This ambitious project aims to address water supply challenges in Entebbe Municipality and surrounding areas like Kajjansi, Nakawuka, Kitende, Mazzi, Ssisa, and more.

With a production capacity of 20,000m³ of water per day, this plant will cater to the increasing population and meet the demands of commercial and industrial establishments.

“Our team, led by NWSC Deputy Managing Director – Technical Services, Eng. Johnson Amayo, is currently assessing potential locations for the facility,” they revealed.

On the other hand, the Corporation warned to nab the vandals who are stealing the customer meters.

This comes after two people were on Monday sentenced for theft of the same.

