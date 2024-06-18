KAMPALA – The appointment of parliamentary leaders for the ruling NRM party has been postponed for another two weeks, sources close to the party’s high table have revealed. This development comes as Parliament was set to hold a plenary sitting today to designate members to sectoral committees and their chairpersons.

According to reliable sources, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the NRM party met on Tuesday morning to scrutinize the proposed names, following corruption allegations that have rocked Parliament. The CEC has tasked the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) to vet the integrity of the proposed leaders as a measure to combat corruption.

Only chairpersons and vice chairpersons appointed last year have been renewed, while others must reapply. Sectoral committees, which serve for one year, are chaired by NRM members, who hold the majority in Parliament.

The designation of MPs to committees comes at a time when Parliament is grappling with corruption allegations. The ruling party is taking a cautious approach to ensure transparency and accountability in the appointment process, a source said.

The Clerk to Parliament issued Order Papers on June 17, 2024, indicating the designation of MPs to committees as the only agenda item. However, the plenary sitting has been adjourned again due to the delayed approval of parliamentary leadership by the NRM’s CEC.

