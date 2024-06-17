Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has vowed to continue speaking out against President Yoweri Museveni’s regime, despite a brutal crackdown on political dissent. In an exclusive interview with Newzroom Africa, Wine shared his powerful story and vision for a more democratic Uganda.

“Our generation was the biggest threat to Gen. Museveni’s now 38-year hold onto power, and he responded with a massive crackdown,” Wine said. “I don’t look at my plight in isolation of the rest, because if anything, I’ve been the luckiest. I’ve gone to prison, but I’ve been able to come back. I’ve been tortured, but I haven’t lost an eye or a limb.”

Wine, a musician-turned-politician, became the youngest opposition leader in Uganda in 2017, running against Museveni’s long-standing regime. Since then, he has faced numerous run-ins with authorities, which he believes are attempts to deter him from running for the presidency.

“Most of my friends don’t have teeth or eyes. Many were taken away never to be seen again,” Wine lamented, highlighting the regime’s brutality. “It has been a crackdown not on just me, but an entire generation.”

Despite the risks, Wine remains resolute in his pursuit of democracy and human rights in Uganda. Through his partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, Wine examines how the youth vote is changing African politics and promotes women’s participation in public leadership.

“We need to empower the youth and women to take charge of their destiny,” he emphasized.

As the interview came to a close, Wine reiterated his commitment to the cause, saying, “Museveni’s crackdown won’t silence us. We will continue to speak out for freedom, justice, and democracy in Uganda.”

The full interview is available on Newzroom Africa’s YouTube channel.

