KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a dramatic escalation of the corruption war, the Police’s Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) has summoned at least 30 Members of Parliament to appear at the CID headquarters in Kibuli for questioning over corruption allegations.

The legislators, including prominent figures from various political parties, are accused of involvement in a racket to influence Budget processes, allegedly receiving kickbacks to approve Budget allocations.

The summonses come hot on the heels of the detention and charging of three MPs last week, who were caught asking for bribes to facilitate Budget approvals.

President Museveni recently revealed that he had irrefutable evidence of corruption among legislators and Parliament and Finance ministry staff, prompting the ongoing investigations.

The MPs summoned include:

Hon. Elijah Okupa, MP Kasilo County Hon. Abdul Katuntu, MP Bugweri County Hon. Harold Muhindo, MP Bukonzo East Hon. Peter Mugema Panadol, MP Iganga Municipality Hon. Iddi Isabirye, MP Bunya South Hon. Ferigo Kambale, MP Kasese Municipality Hon. Florence Asiimwe, Masindi Woman MP Hon. Herbert Ariko, MP Soroti City East Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, MP Nakawa East Hon. Francis Mwijukye, MP Buwhweju County Hon. Alex Ruhunda, MP Fort Portal Municipality Hon. Silas Aogon, MP Kumi Municipality Hon. Mwanga Kivumbi, MP Butambala Hon. Sanon Bwiire, MP Bulamogi County Hon. Aisha Kabanda, MP Butambala Hon. Mariam Naigaga, MP Namutumba Hon. Joyce Bagala, MP Mityana Hon. Theodore Sekikubo, MP Lwemiyaga County Hon. Sowedi Kitanywa, MP Busongora North Kasese Hon. Asumani Basalirwa, MP Bugiri Municipality Hon. Geoffrey Ekanya, MP Tororo County North Hon. Daniel Kimosho, MP Kazo County Hon. Fox Odoi-Oywewolo, MP West Budama North Hon. Kamara John Nizeyimana, MP Bufumbira North Hon. Acrobat Kiiza, MP Bughendera Hon. Gonzaga Joseph, MP Ssewungu, Kalungu County West Hon. Tom Bright Amooti, MP Kyegegwa Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, MP Kiira Municipality Hon. Henry Maurice Kibalya, MP Bugabula County South Hon. Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama, MP Mbarara City South

The MPs are expected to appear at the CID headquarters on Monday, June 17th, 2024, at 10:30 AM and thereafter, to answer corruption queries.

This move is seen as a significant step in the fight against corruption, which has plagued Uganda’s political landscape for years. The investigations are ongoing, and more summonses are expected to be issued in the coming days.

