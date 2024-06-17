KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a dramatic escalation of the corruption war, the Police’s Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) has summoned at least 30 Members of Parliament to appear at the CID headquarters in Kibuli for questioning over corruption allegations.
The legislators, including prominent figures from various political parties, are accused of involvement in a racket to influence Budget processes, allegedly receiving kickbacks to approve Budget allocations.
The summonses come hot on the heels of the detention and charging of three MPs last week, who were caught asking for bribes to facilitate Budget approvals.
President Museveni recently revealed that he had irrefutable evidence of corruption among legislators and Parliament and Finance ministry staff, prompting the ongoing investigations.
The MPs summoned include:
- Hon. Elijah Okupa, MP Kasilo County
- Hon. Abdul Katuntu, MP Bugweri County
- Hon. Harold Muhindo, MP Bukonzo East
- Hon. Peter Mugema Panadol, MP Iganga Municipality
- Hon. Iddi Isabirye, MP Bunya South
- Hon. Ferigo Kambale, MP Kasese Municipality
- Hon. Florence Asiimwe, Masindi Woman MP
- Hon. Herbert Ariko, MP Soroti City East
- Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, MP Nakawa East
- Hon. Francis Mwijukye, MP Buwhweju County
- Hon. Alex Ruhunda, MP Fort Portal Municipality
- Hon. Silas Aogon, MP Kumi Municipality
- Hon. Mwanga Kivumbi, MP Butambala
- Hon. Sanon Bwiire, MP Bulamogi County
- Hon. Aisha Kabanda, MP Butambala
- Hon. Mariam Naigaga, MP Namutumba
- Hon. Joyce Bagala, MP Mityana
- Hon. Theodore Sekikubo, MP Lwemiyaga County
- Hon. Sowedi Kitanywa, MP Busongora North Kasese
- Hon. Asumani Basalirwa, MP Bugiri Municipality
- Hon. Geoffrey Ekanya, MP Tororo County North
- Hon. Daniel Kimosho, MP Kazo County
- Hon. Fox Odoi-Oywewolo, MP West Budama North
- Hon. Kamara John Nizeyimana, MP Bufumbira North
- Hon. Acrobat Kiiza, MP Bughendera
- Hon. Gonzaga Joseph, MP Ssewungu, Kalungu County West
- Hon. Tom Bright Amooti, MP Kyegegwa
- Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, MP Kiira Municipality
- Hon. Henry Maurice Kibalya, MP Bugabula County South
- Hon. Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama, MP Mbarara City South
The MPs are expected to appear at the CID headquarters on Monday, June 17th, 2024, at 10:30 AM and thereafter, to answer corruption queries.
This move is seen as a significant step in the fight against corruption, which has plagued Uganda’s political landscape for years. The investigations are ongoing, and more summonses are expected to be issued in the coming days.