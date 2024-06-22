KAMPALA – The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a group led by President Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba – the Chief of Defence Forces has asked their supporters to stay calm as the Law takes its course amid trial of their Director responsible for Mobilization – Mawanda Micheal Maranga.

Mawanda – Igara East Constituency legislator in Bushenyi District, is co-accused with two other MPs; Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi of Elgon County in Bulambuli District, and Paul Akamba Busiki County in Namutumba District for allegedly diverting Shs3.4 billion meant for war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society.

The trio together with city lawyer Julius Kirya of Kirya Company Advocates were on Friday afternoon arraigned before the Anti-corruption court in Kampala before they were remanded until July 9, 2024.

The court learnt that Mawanda in October 2021 diverted a sum of shs1.05 billion intended to wit war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited for his benefit.

In a statement, PLU said that much as they strongly condemn corruption, impunity and abuse of office, Mawanda is, under the law, innocent until proven guilty by a competent Court.

“We also trust that the law shall be applied uniformly and that all those involved in every manner of corruption shall be brought to book. In the meantime, we appeal to all PLU supporters to stay calm as the Law takes its course,” said David Kabanda, General Secretary, PLU.

“PLU continues to thank His Excellency the president of the Republic of Uganda for the resolve in stamping corruption out of Uganda. We pledge our total commitment to His Excellency the President as far as fighting corruption is concerned.”

