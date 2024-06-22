KAMPALA, UGANDA – CEO Summit Uganda and Prudential Uganda have challenged Ugandan businesses to integrate sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices into their operations.

Speaking at the 2024 Prudential Sustainability Forum, Stephen Mukasa, Country Team Leader of CEO Summit Uganda, encouraged businesses to embrace sustainability and ESG, citing their importance for the future of businesses and society.

The forum, held at Mestil Hotel and Residences, brought together leaders from various sectors to discuss sustainable practices, including health and financial protection.

“Today, our panel discussions have delved into the integration of sustainability in health and financial protection, exploring practical strategies and tools for organizations to embed sustainability into their operations.These conversations are crucial for the future of our businesses and society’s well-being,” said Mukasa. At CEO Summit Uganda, we believe that integrating sustainability and ESG into our operations is the future. To accelerate this mission, we launched The Only One Earth Program, providing valuable knowledge and insights on the environment’s critical state.”

He said that the program empowers organizations and individuals with the tools and strategies needed to integrate sustainable practices into their businesses. “I encourage all leaders to enroll in this program, which will benefit not only their organizations but also the country as a whole.”

Tetteh Ayitevie, CEO of Prudential Uganda, emphasized the importance of sustainability initiatives, citing Prudential’s mission to make a tangible difference by working towards a sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future.

“At Prudential, sustainability is at the heart of our mission: ‘For Every Life, For Every Future’. As a life and health insurer and long-term investor, we strive to make a tangible difference by working towards a sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future for our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve. This mission extends beyond Uganda, casting a bright future for the global world.”

According to the United Nations’ 2024 Sustainable Development Report, greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, forestry, and other land use account for nearly a quarter of total annual global GHG emissions.

The FABLE Consortium’s research highlights the need for urgent action to address food security, climate mitigation, biodiversity conservation, and water quality targets.

