NAIROBI, KENYA —The Kenyan government has deployed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to support the National Police Service in response to the ongoing violent protests across the country. The deployment, announced in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette (Vol. CXXVI-No. 91, Price NAIROBI, 25th June, 2024, GAZETTE NOTICE No. 7861), comes after protesters caused destruction and damage to critical infrastructure.

According to the gazette notice, the deployment is authorized under Article 241 (3) (h) of the Constitution of Kenya and sections 31 (1) (4), 31 (1) (c), 33 (1), 34 (1), and 34 (2) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act (Cap. 199). The notice was signed by Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Defence and Chairperson of the Defence Council.

In a special address on Tuesday evening, President William Ruto vowed to take decisive action against those behind the chaos, stating that his government will provide a firm response to the “treasonous events” of the day. He vowed to protect Kenya’s constitutional order, which he said is under threat from the violent protests.

The President warned the alleged planners of the chaos that his government will not tolerate any actions that undermine the country’s peace and stability. “Today’s events mark a critical point on how we respond to threats to our peace,” he said. “We will ensure a situation of this nature does not recur again.”

The deployment of the military and the President’s strong warning come after protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against the Finance Bill, resulting in widespread destruction and damage to critical infrastructure. The government’s move aims to restore order and maintain national security amidst the escalating protests.

The KDF’s deployment will support the police in containing the situation and ensuring public safety. The President’s address and the military deployment signal a heightened concern for the safety and security of citizens and a determination to maintain order in the face of escalating tensions.

Further updates on the situation are expected as the situation develops.

