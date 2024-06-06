KAMPALA – Police have clarified that a CCTV video making rounds on social media is not current as it might be perceived but rather old depicting a robbery incident that occurred in 2022 at the Buganda Road Y-junction near City Oil on Bombo Road.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire – Deputy Police Spokesman, Kampala Metropolitan explains that in this incident, a group of thugs targeted an engineer who was carrying shs30 million in his bag.

“Although the victim managed to escape, the suspects successfully seized the money. Our investigations identified the perpetrators as Abdullamani Bakata alias Pancho, Emmanuel Nsubuga, Augustine Wanandya, and Ivan Muwanda,” he noted in a statement.

He added that the same group was connected to another violent robbery involving Mr. Dawit Kasa, a diplomat from the Ethiopian Embassy on February 25, 2022, along Prince Charles Avenue in Kololo when they robbed him of shs2.8 million and a laptop, and left him unconscious.

Owoyesigye says they would later track down the suspects and recover multiple items, including motorcycles, 20 mobile phones, ATM cards, and identification documents from various victims.

“During an operation in Kisenyi, one gang member, identified as Alipanda, was neutralized.”

“The suspects are now on remand at Luzira Prison, awaiting trial,” he said.

