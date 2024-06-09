KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has conferred the distinguished Order of the Crested Crane 1st Class Medal upon Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Jumah Al Maktoum from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The award recognizes Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum’s exceptional contribution to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

The ceremony took place at Mpenja Church of Uganda Primary School playgrounds in Gomba District, during the 35th Heroes’ Day celebrations.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, a businessman and member of the Dubai Royal family, was among 49 distinguished individuals awarded medals for their outstanding contributions to Uganda’s development.

Speaking to journalists after he arrived into the country aboard a private jet, the Dubai Prince expressed his affection for Uganda, stating:

“Uganda has become my second home, and the people of Uganda are my second family”.

“We have been looking to establish impactful projects in Uganda that will add value to the Ugandan communities,” he said.

When asked about his investments in the country, he revealed: “We want to build an oil refinery in Uganda that will help the country to benefit from her oil wealth. We are also working to revive the Uganda air cargo, and the first aircraft has arrived today. The first aircraft has arrived, and others will be arriving very soon. There are different opportunities here in Uganda, and we are looking for other projects. I have come with my partners.”

The chairman of Alpha MBM Investments LLC, is making waves in Uganda with his strategic investments in oil and gas sector, aviation and agriculture value addition.

His investments in Uganda are diverse and far-reaching, including the revamping of Uganda Air Cargo, a 60,000 Barrel Per Day Oil Refinery, a Fruit Processing Hub in Bukalasa, a Logistics Hub at Entebbe International Airport, and a Gold Refinery and Freezone Complex in Entebbe.

These projects aim to modernize Uganda’s air cargo capabilities, meet local fuel needs, enhance agricultural value addition, and drive economic diversification and growth.

Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership style is collaborative and strategic, and his investments are poised to elevate Uganda’s infrastructure, create significant employment opportunities, and transform the economic landscape across multiple sectors.

His commitment to driving economic growth and industrial development in Uganda is unwavering, and his vision for the country’s future is inspiring.

