KAMPALA, UGANDA – Airtel Uganda honored exceptional journalists in the industry, awarding those with the most outstanding abilities for shaping the country’s telecom sector.

The recognition took place at Kampala Sheraton Hotel, where Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali, congratulated the journalists for their dedication and excellent work.

“We at Airtel Uganda are very delighted to have such incredible journalists like you, and we are what we are today because of your great work and dedication towards promoting and relying on our products and services to our customers. Outstanding individuals shouldn’t skip our hearts, and this is the reason we honour you for your exceptional work,” said Mr. Manoj.

Airtel Uganda recognized journalists including Kenneth Kazibwe (Nile Post), Javira Ssebwami (PML Daily), Benjamin Emuk (ChimpReports), Emmanuel Nkata Snr (Sanyu FM), Sandra Kahunde (UBC), Ali Twaha (New Vision), Elly Kyeyune (Radio One), and others.

Airtel Uganda’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, David Birungi, praised the outstanding journalists for their exceptional work, noting that they go the extra mile to provide accurate information to the public.

“Today, Airtel Uganda recognizes and celebrates these journalists for their exceptional job, showcased over a long period, and it can’t go unnoticed,” said Mr. Birungi.

