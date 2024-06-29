Leaders from Bunyoro subregion have appealed to General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), to use his influence to establish a public university in the region. They also requested his intervention in addressing land grabbing by individuals in military uniforms.

The leaders made the request during a thanksgiving event for the Bunyoro subregion PLU at Booma Grounds in Hoima City. They emphasized the need for a public university to provide affordable education and skilled labor opportunities for locals.

The leaders also expressed concern over land grabbing, which they say has led to homelessness and negative attitudes towards the government. They urged General Muhoozi to take action against individuals in military uniforms who are involved in land grabbing.

Chairman Nuwagira Michael Kaguta, also known as Toyota, the National Vice Chairman of PLU, was present at the event and commended for his work in promoting the party and General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

