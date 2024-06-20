The Buganda Land Board has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Catholic Church’s Radio Maria 103.7 FM to educate and disseminate information to citizens on land issues and further reduce the increasing fraudulent acts committed out of ignorance.

The agreement was signed by the two heads of departments at a meeting held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Radio Maria head offices in Mutungo, Nakawa Division in Kampala.

The partnership comes when almost every day, the country witnesses unending land disputes which are usually caused by selfish people posing as true owners to grab people’s land, something the officials from BLB say has even resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

While appearing in the studios of Radio Maria on Thursday afternoon, The Buganda Land Board Chairman Omuk Simon Kabogozza said the board aims (through this partnership) to further advise, educate and raise awareness about land, especially by following the right paths to avoid losses.

“It is the responsibility of the Buganda Land Board to ensure that the owners of the Kingdom’s land are in good condition by doing the right things. The CEO also urged citizens to follow the media reports and avoid hearsay,” Mr Kaboggoza said.

The Station’s Head of Broadcasting, Fr John Bosco Serumagga confirmed that they will emphasize the theme of the agreement to further build the Catholic Church’s partnership with Buganda Kingdom.

The team was thereafter toured around the station’s offices and premises.

