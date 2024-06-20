KAMPALA – The Lagan-Dott Namanve Limited, a joint venture developing the Kampala Industrial Business Park’s infrastructure, has dismissed as false, reports that there was a conclusive taxation dispute on the project involving Dott Services Ltd.

“We confirm that a meeting took place yesterday involving the President, UIA management, and the responsible ministers, addressing the issue of Honoraria payments. As Lagan-DOTT, we have noted several inconsistencies brought to our attention,” said Eng. Andrew Bamanya, chairperson of the joint-venture board.

The company’s primary concern is focused on the tax component associated with these payments, rather than their legality or entitlement. “We understand that an investigation is underway, and we fully respect that process,” Bamanya added.

Regarding the accusations directed at DOTT, Bamanya clarified, “There is no company under the name ‘DOTT’ executing the main contract at Kampala Industrial Business Park. Instead, the work is being carried out by a registered joint venture company named LaganDOTT Namanve Ltd.” He asserted, “We stand by this clarification and emphasize that any claims to the contrary are mistaken.”

When addressing the spread of false information, Bamanya warned, “Our legal team is currently evaluating the possibility of taking legal action against those spreading false propaganda about our company.”

Concerning the disputed €8 million, LaganDOTT asserts, “We are fully entitled to this variation in price. A variation order is currently being concluded to accommodate the additional costs associated with balancing the cash flow of the company due to the escalation of goods prices.”

Bamanya assured the public and all stakeholders, “The works at Kampala Industrial Business Park are proceeding smoothly. LaganDOTT Namanve Ltd remains dedicated to delivering on our commitments and contributing to the development of the park.”

The Kampala Industrial and Business Park (KIBP) is a significant project aimed at developing a world-class industrial park in Uganda. The project is a joint venture between Lagan-Dott Namanve Limited and the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

