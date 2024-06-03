KAMPALA – The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, has appointed a new Law Development Centre (LDC) Management Committee, the governing body charged with policy formulation and implementation and general strategic oversight of the Centre effective 4th June, 2024.

The 7-member LDC team will be chaired by Justice Christopher Izama Madrama, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Uganda.

Over the years, he has served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, within various divisions of the High Court including Commercial and Execution Divisions. He has also authored several publications including ‘The Problem of HIV/AIDS: a Discourse on Laws, Marriage and Subordinate status of Women in Uganda.

Other members include

Mr. Simon Peter Kinobe, Senior Counsel, an advocate with over 18 years of work experience practicing law in different disciplines and is a founding partner of Ortus Advocates. He has taught law at University level and served the Uganda Law Society in various positions including being President of the Uganda Law Society and Council Member of the East African Law Society. He is the Chairperson, Board of the National Bureau of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO Board) and the Chairperson, Staff Tribunal, Lira University.

Ms. Joanita Gertrude Bushara, an advocate of the High Court, Notary Public and Commissioner for Oaths with over 20 years of work experience practicing law. She is a Partner at Justitia Law Advocates specialising in Land Transactions and Conveyancing, Family Law matters, Corporate Law and Oil and Gas. She was once a lecturer at Law Development Centre where she taught Family Law and Land Transactions. She has served on various boards of the Uganda Law Society, East African Law Society and FIDA-Uganda.

Mr. Adar John Patrick, an advocate with over 14 years of work experience practicing law in Uganda. He is the Managing Partner at J. Adar & Co. Advocates. He has previously worked with Facilitation for Peace and Development and Justice Centres Uganda. He has served as a Member of the Lira Regional Referral Hospital Board.

Ex- Officio Members

The Principal, School of Law, Makerere University

The Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice & Constitutional Affairs

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports.

