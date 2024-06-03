KAMPALA —A 35-year-old Indian national, Shukla Chiragkumar, has died in a suspected suicide incident at Skyz Hotel in Naguru, Nakawa Division, Kampala City.

According to a press statement from the Kampala Metropolitan Police, the deceased allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the hotel building, breaking his arm, and was pronounced dead at UMC Bukoto.

“The police at Kira Road are investigating the suspected suicide of Shukla Chiragkumar, which occurred today, 3rd June 2024, at Skyz Hotel, Naguru, Nakawa Division, Kampala City,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer, Kampala Metropolitan Police.

“The deceased fell from the fourth floor of the building in front of the hotel entrance, breaking his arm. He was promptly removed by hotel staff and rushed to UMC Bukoto, where he was pronounced dead,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.

The police spokesperson further revealed that “preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased had checked into room 1402 with an as-yet-unidentified lady with whom he spent the night. The motive behind this incident is still under investigation.”

The body of the deceased has been transported to the city mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem examination.

The police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

“We appeal to anyone with information about this incident to come forward and help us uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic death,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

