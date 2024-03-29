Legendary actor and playwriter Alex Mukulu is back on stage with an African rendition of Romeo and Juliet.

The play is taking place at the National Theatre from 29th March to 21st April 2024.

Victoria University has partnered with the playwright legend in this showing the play titled ‘Kulunkalu and Kulumbisi’, a play about love, conflict, family, and betrayal.

Victoria University students are part of actors and they will also lead related debates before the beginning of some of the shows. The leadership and students of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences led by their Dean, Dr. Harriet Mimi Uwineza, were part of the people that watched the maiden show on Friday, which started more than one hour late.

The conflict between Banyoro and Baganda portrayed through the power of a gun was part of different conflicts that were shown in the play.

There were expressions of race conflicts and political parties portrayed by red and yellow colors adorned as scalves at the head of the players.

Alex Mukulu also narrated the religious c onflict portrayed with the Buganda traditional culture and western Christianity that led to the death of Ugandans who were later called Martyrs .

The Caucasian actor who was representing the Bazungu colonialists was being accused of all the evil that came with colonialism and Christianity yet, he retorted by asking if the current corruption in Uganda was also brought by foreigners.

The play is long but full of intense wisdom. A satirical play full of relevant insights. It was planned to go through Uganda’s history by even passing through Iddi Amin and his conflict with Indians where their shops and properties were given away to Ugandans who ended up worshipping him and giving him hundreds of godlike titles.

It is a play worth watching and reflecting on our current challenges, without finding scapegoats in foreigners or those whom we do not share the same beliefs. It calls upon Theater goers to think of ways individuals themselves can play a role in ending conflicts big and small.

The Romeo and Juliet Ugandan version is a timely play that awakens the consciousness of Ugandans. Mukulu is a national treasure that should be given his honors while still alive.

