Sarah Opendi, the chairperson of the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) has urged the government to take responsibility for empowering women and girls.

She made the remarks during a High-level Stakeholder Dialogue with the Parliament Uganda: Uganda’s Progress on Women’s Economic Empowerment Through Gender Legislation.

Opendi who is also the Tororo district woman MP Several government programs from the Parish Development Model, Emyooga among others are not or have never reached the women at the grassroots.

“I want to commend the government for empowering women with different government programs like Uganda Women’s Entrepreneurship program,” said Opendi.

The Minister of State for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Sarah Mateke said much as they send money for empowerment to districts, most girls and women miss out.

She appealed to women to engage in government programs so that they grow. She added that 1478 enterprises have been supported by the government, Shs 13bn for people with disabilities.

According to Refugee representatives, they face challenges like limited access to secondary education, lack of space for land, etc.

Dr Maria Nassali, Senior lecturer at the School of Law, Makerere University who gave a keynote address on accelerating Women’s Economic empowerment through gender Legislation-Uganda case asked women to put aside their differences and work together.

“Stakeholders need to come together and play their part in ensuring women’s inclusion with a focus on laws,” added Dr. Nassali.

The Country Director Lutheran World Federation(LWF), Ms Adriana Franco Chitanana said LWF is dedicated to advancing gender equality through economic empowerment, recognizing the pivotal role it plays in fostering inclusive development.

Through LWF programs, they serve the most vulnerable populations, extending timely, compassionate, and expert humanitarian aid to those in the most inaccessible regions. They strive to alleviate poverty, resettle those displaced due to insurgency, and elevate the standards of living of both refugees and Ugandans.

Through initiatives like vocational training, Village Savings and Loan Association, cash grants, and agricultural support, LWF aims to equip women with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary for self-employment and active participation in economic activities.

Women project participants in LWF undergo comprehensive skill development, engaging in a tailored selection of courses designed to strengthen, empower, and enhance their abilities. Through personalized training, they acquire not only practical and vocational skills but also the confidence and expertise needed to excel in their chosen fields, including tailoring, hairdressing, weaving, and making reusable pads among others.

