BUDAKA- KADERUNA – A furious row has erupted in Kaderuna secondary school leaving the head teacher in fear for his life after the Parents Teachers Association threatened to harm him if he reported to the school.

Mr Ayub Mayanja, chairman PTA and Mr Patrick Kamiza, the treasurer at Kaderuna secondary school are reportedly accuse the head teacher of withdrawing them from being signatories to the school accounts.

Mr Mayanja who doubles as the vice chairperson LCV for Budaka district now accuses the head teacher Mr Abdul Lunialo of transacting business on the PTA account without authority, an account which the school records indicate has never existed.

A letter dated 15 February, signed by Mr Mayanja to the bursar, copied to Board of governors and titled; Termination of all transactions in the school with Mr Lunialo Abdu Maliki, seen by this reporter indicates that the duo are determined to chase the head teacher away from the school.

“On this note, we have therefore terminated all the transaction these threats s in the school with Lunialo Abdu Maliki. In addition any business in the school, should now be done through the Deputy head teacher…….,” reads the letter in part accessed by PML Daily.

But details accessed by PML Daily indicate that it is the CAO who removed the duo from being signatories to the school accounts following the ministry of Education instructions to all school in the country signed by the PS Ms Ketty Lamaro.

In a circular letter to all head teachers of secondary schools in the country [ADM/48/175/01] signed by the permanent secretary Ministry of Education all schools were instructed to sto[p members of boards from being signatories to all school accounts.

Mr Elly Piwang, the CAO Budaka withdrew the signatures of the PTA representatives [Mr Mayanja and Mr Kamiza and replaced them with technical officers in the school as per the Education ministry’s instructions..

“……While the instruction lasts Mr Ayubu Mayanja and Mr Patrick Kamiza cease to be signatures to the bank account of the school,…,” reads the letter in part dated 1 November, 2023 signed by Mr Elly Piwang, the CAO Budaka district.

When contacted, the head teacher Mr Lunialo Abdu, who allegedly has kept out of school following the tthreats said he was on his way to Kampala and did not know what was taking place in school because his life is threaned.

Reports indicate that on 5 March, the duo mobilised some villagers and Boda Boda cyclists into a demonstration against the head teacher near the school but failed to win support of the teachers and students who remained in their classrooms.

Mr Shaban Mulaje, Board of governors vice chairperson, when reached for a comment, described all what the PTA members are doing as laughable and illegal.

“First, they are not the owners of the school but the BOGs is. We are aware of the threats to the head teacher and we have alerted police to provide security for him. We are also working with police and local authorities to have them arrested to face the law,” said MrMulaje.

A report by BOG dated 18 February Mr Ayub Mayanja, PTA chairman, Mr Moses Ndoboli [Member] Mt Patrick Kamiza [Treasurer] as the members of PTA behind the threats to the head teachers.

“These perpetrators of threats to the head teacher are known to the police, Chief administrative officer Budaka district and some leaders. The security Committee has just directed the head teachers to stay away from the school without our in put as BOG,” reads the report seen by this reporter.

Ms Nasiyo Magdalene, a close neighbour of he school said the school population including academic performance ever since the head teacher Mr Lunialo have improved.

“Yes, this head teacher had managed the school well and as neighbours we want him to continue for the better of our children as both S4 and S6 results have shown great improvement. Those PTA members want money from the school and cant work,” said Mr Nasiyo.

A teacher at the school who asked for anonymity, described two [Mr Mayanja and Mr Kamiza] as “very noisy”, describing them as a “24-hour” nuisance who are politisising the school operations.

“For us as teachers we are ready to teach our students and we are teaching and that is why we nd the students were not involved in the demonstration staged by Boda Bodas,” said the teacher.

