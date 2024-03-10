BUGIRI – At least ten people have died on the spot in a fatal accident involving six motor vehicles at Kibimbi after the bridge along the Iganga-Tororo highway in Bugiri District.

The Tuesday morning accident happened after the ten motor vehicles were all moving in the same direction towards Tororo, except for one vehicle, registration number KAE 254c/ZA 5971, a tanker loaded with molasses, which was traveling in the opposite direction towards Iganga and motor vehicle registration number UAW 963m, a Toyota HiAce (taxi) attempted to overtake a queue of vehicles mentioned above.

According to police, the driver noticed an oncoming vehicle while still overtaking and swerved to the left to yield, unaware that the oncoming vehicle was a trailer tanker loaded with molasses and pulling another trailer.

“The rear part of the trailer collided with the taxi, crushing it against another trailer, KBJ 155c/ZD 2621, a Mercedes Benz. Consequently, the trailer tanker lost control, overturned, and caught fire,” said police in a statement.

“10 people, including 8 passengers of the taxi, its driver, and the trailer tanker driver, lost their lives on the spot.”

The bodies were transported to Bugiri hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

