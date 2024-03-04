KAMPALA – Police on Monday announced a total of Shs100 million reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Lujja Bbosa Tabula, a prime suspect in the killing of Eng. Daniel Bbosa – a former “NDIGA” Clan Leader.

Tabula 38, a resident of Kabango village, Kakoola parish, Mutubagumu sub-county, in Mpigi district allegedly masterminded the violent murder by shooting of Eng. Daniel Bbosa on February 25, 2024.

“A substantial cash reward of Ugx 10m awaits any member of the public who avails us credible information that can lead to his arrest,” said Fred Enanga – police spokesperson.

Police also cautioned anybody who will be found harboring the wanted suspect by concealing his arrest, to prevent his discovery or arrest, that they will be arrested and charged with harboring a criminal.

On the other hand, President Yoweri Museveni has awarded Mr. Abdul Katabazi – a man who captured Ndiga clan head’s killers with a Nalubaale Medal and commended him for being brave.

“You have done a heroic job. You have now become a bush war fighter like me.”

The President further pledged to award and support other boda boda men who participated in the capture of the assassins.

