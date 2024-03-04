A section of Ugandans under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Turkey Chapter resolved to join the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), MK Movement’s rebranded political group.

PLU is headed by the First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gloria Nyanzi Penpol, the NRM Turkey Chapter Secretary General said the decision to join a PLU was reached following a meeting with the movement ‘s Commissioner for External Affairs, Michael Katungi and several consultations.

“Our meeting with Mr. Katungi recently opened our eyes to the reality, indeed joining Gen. Muhoozi is timely and we can’t wait to join our fellow young people so that we can fully participate in furthering the good services of Gen. Yoweri Museveni whose leadership we still cherish,” said Nyanzi who is now the PLU Chief Mobilizer for the Ugandans community in Turkey.

She appealed to all Ugandans in Turkey to join the Patriotic League of Uganda so that they can better serve the interests of their country.

During the unveiling of PLU early last month, the NRM Turkey Chapter was represented by their Chairman, Ronald Macpio who was well received by the PLU top leadership.

Announced by the movement spokesman Michael Mawanda, the PLU’s mission as a civic organization is dedicated to the principles of independence, sovereignty and development of Uganda.

The PLU was formed with the aim of working towards reviving in Ugandans a spirit of good citizenship, national pride, national service, protection of vulnerable persons, combating corruption and wastage of public resources and protection of the environment.

“PLU commits to undertake in a civil capacity, towards mobilizing Ugandans to fulfil their civic duties as citizens of Uganda, for the benefit of society as a whole and to jealously guard the unique natural and social harmony that makes Uganda,” Mawanda noted.

