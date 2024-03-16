Haruna Kasolo mobilizes tens of thousands Muhoozi fans in Masaka

March 15th 2024 will also go in history for the people of Masaka because it is the day the city came to a standstill as General Muhoozi Kainerugabe was hosted by Hon Kasolo in an event known as the Greater Masaka Bazaar.

The event took place at the Masaka City Liberation Square but before the actual event, the whole Masaka was a pool of activities as the masses received General Muhoozi and the different artistes who wowed the crowd.

The event was made possible by Hon Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the State Minister for Microfinance and Small Enterprises. Hon Kasolo is also the Regional Cordinator for General Muhoozi’s Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) in Masaka City.

For the last three months, Hon Kasolo and his team camped in Masaka holding mobilization rallies and meetings calling upon people in Greater Masaka to render him the support as he hosts PLU’s General Muhoozi to Masaka.

The mobilization rallies were held in regions like Bukomansimbi, Masaka City, Kalungu, Lyantonde, Ssembabule, Lwengo, Kyotera and Rakai.

Whereas many people think that the existence of PLU means it is General Muhoozi going to be on the ballot in 2026 and not NRM’s President Museveni, Hon Kasolo said it is one team.

“NRM and PLU is like in football where some team members are on the bench and others are playing but once they win a Trophy, they all celebrate as a team and that’s exactly what NRM and PLU stand for” Hon Kasolo said.

