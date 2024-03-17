The Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications (GSMC) has launched its Master of Arts in Strategic Communications Programme as it seeks to expand its influence on communications training in the region.

The new programme, a product of extensive research with various stakeholders from across the region, is designed to address the identified needs key among them crafting communications to be relevant, effective, and impactful.

“This programme has been designed to address the unique and complex challenges facing communication professionals, policymakers, corporates, risk and crisis communication teams, government entities and leadership in the developing world,” said GSMC Dean, Prof. Nancy Booker

The new programme adds to GSMC’s existing two Masters programmes in Digital Journalism and Media Leadership & Innovation and a host of professional development courses.

“Over the years, GSMC has built a reputation as one of the leading education and training institutions in media and journalism training. If you walk into any newsroom in the region, you are likely to find a graduate, a current student or someone who has taken a professional development course from AKU-GSMC. A Master’s degree in Strategic Communications presents a unique opportunity for GSMC to contribute to workforce development and capacity building in the East African region,” said Prof. Booker.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Guest and Government Spokesperson Dr. Isaac Mwaura, noted that communicators are more than conveyors of information adding that they are “architects of narratives that inspire action, facilitate understanding and drive innovation, playing a pivotal role in shaping perceptions, fostering collaboration and mobilizing communities towards shared goals.”

“The programme will contribute to the increasing number of strategic communicators, who will be men and women with the requisite skills and mindsets to create positive change within our society,” he said.

Renowned PR guru, Gina Din Kariuki who made a keynote address congratulated the school for the decision to formalise post-graduate strategic communications.

“When I was starting out in my career, we didn’t have the opportunity to study strategic communications and had to use our journalism training and learn on the job. The launch of the MA in Strategic Communications Programme is so timely and important. In a world that is increasingly fragmented, conflicted and yet offers so many technological tools; the role of strategic communications has never been more important,” said Gina Din.

The two-year programme offers a diverse range of electives including

Health and Development, Political, Financial & Investor Relations and Environment & Climate Change.

It will be delivered by a faculty comprising seasoned academicians and industry experts. The course structure integrates in-person sessions with online classes facilitated through the cutting-edge Virtual Learning Environment.

“The programme recognizes the growing role of communications as a strategic function in virtually every sector – private, public, and non-profit. It seeks to elevate communications from a tactical to a strategic function by integrating the conceptual lessons about communications into the wider context of organisational strategy,” noted Prof. Booker

Applications for admission are currently open, with a deadline set for May 4. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply through the university’s official website: www.aku.edu/masc

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

