KAMPALA – The National Disaster Preparedness, Prevention, and Response (DPPR) Strategy was on Wednesday launched, courtesy of Compassion International Uganda in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister.

The initiative followed a three-day all-staff training at Rivonia Suites Hotel in Mbuya to enhance Compassion Uganda staff’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

The OPM’s mandate is to strengthen capacities for mitigation, preparedness, and response to natural and human-induced disasters in Uganda, and the Compassion Uganda team looks forward to learning from the OPM and growing their ability to prepare for and respond to disasters that impact the impoverished children they serve.

Emmanuel Ahimbisibwe, Compassion International Uganda’s National Director, stated that strategic alliances and networks are a key focus area for their organization. He noted that the partnership was timely and important in advancing their mission of releasing children from poverty in Jesus’ name.

He says that they have been working in Uganda since 1980 and are partnering with 486 churches in other regions of the country to release children from poverty, in the name of Jesus Christ.

However, he says in due course, they meet several impediments that affect the work that they do and one of them has been disasters.

“As you will know, disasters do not discriminate, sometimes it is floods, feminine, that come as a result of long droughts, due to climate change. Therefore, we thought it important to have a training in disaster preparedness, prevention, and response so that we can be equipped and prepared as a ministry and as an organisation, and strengthen our capacities in how we can respond to disasters,” said Mr. Ahimbisibwe.

According to him, a five-year strategy will help them to implement what they have chosen to implement as they respond to different disasters.

“Therefore, we are working with different partners, including the Office of the Prime Minister, so that we can put our efforts together, sources, and approaches together so that jointly, we can be able to mitigate any effects of disaster in the country.”

Officiating at the closure of the training, Rose Nakabugo, Assistant Commissioner, Department of Disaster Preparedness, Office of the Prime Minister commended Compassion International for having organised the training.

“Disasters are increasing in intensity severity and frequency. In Uganda, we used to experience one drought in five years. These days, it’s almost annually. Whereas we used not to experience flooding at all, today we experience it almost every year. Something is wrong, and we are all responsible, we have to work together to avert the challenges that we are bound to face,” she called.

She added, “As human beings, we must ensure our survival despite the challenges at hand, and we should not act selfishly. We should mind about the future generations.”

“We need to establish a functional and strong partnership between OPM and Compassion International on matters of disaster preparedness at all levels, that way, we shall be stronger.”

The partners say although crises are never welcome, the combination of the strategy and the partnership will equip them to protect and develop thousands of children and their families for years to come.

About Compassion International Uganda

Compassion International Uganda is a child advocacy ministry pairing compassionate people with children living in poverty. Our mission is to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name. The goal is for each child to become a responsible and fulfilled adult. Founded in 1980, Compassion International Uganda partners with 486 churches in all regions of the country to serve more than 143, 265 children in Uganda. Compassion International’s desired outcome is for children to grow into thriving followers of Jesus who positively influence their world. To achieve this, the youth receive interventions during infancy and childhood, including nutrition, sanitation, education, protection, etc. Our 3Cs, Christ-centered, church-driven, and child-focused, distinguish us from other child sponsorship organizations.

