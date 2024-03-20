The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth 11, has paid a courtesy call on the Kabaka of Buganda at Bulange Mengo.

The Prince who chairs The Duke of Edinburgh International Award program was received by the Katikiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, Prince David Kintu Wasajja, Dr. Christine Nabaloga (Kabaka’s co-heir) and Prince Kiweewa Junju (Eldest son to Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II).

The Prince who was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Uganda brought a message of good will from King Charles III to the Kabaka and recognized the Kingdoms efforts in impacting the youth through various developmental programs

aimed at skilling and training the youth to ready them for the job market.

Prince Edward emphasized that

while access to formal education is vital, many of life’s greatest lessons happen beyond the classroom.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award gives young people the chance to discover exactly that.

On his part, the Katikkiro , Charles Peter Mayiga warmly welcomed the Duke of Edinburgh to Bulange Mengo the administrative seat of the Kingdom of Buganda and passed on a special message to King Charles III from his majesty the Kabaka of Buganda.

He welcomed the Edinburgh International award program and expressed optimism that the Kingdom youth will greatly benefit from this initiative.

The Duke and the Katikkiro witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Kingdom of Buganda and the Edinburgh International awards program.

William Blick, Chairman Board of Trustees signed on behalf of the Program – Uganda Chapter and Omuk. Sebuwufu Roland – Chief Executive, Buganda Investments and Commercial Undertakings signed on behalf of Buganda Kingdom.

This initiative will be implemented by the Kingdoms ministry of Youth, sports and recreation.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

