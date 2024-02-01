KAMPALA – President Museveni on Wednesday commended the National Organizing Committee (NOC) for successfully organizing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 +China Summits that were held in Uganda last month.

Head of Public Service Ms. Lucy Nakyobe and Amb. Adonia Ayebare headed the organisation.

“I thank Nakyobe and her team as well as the super supervisor Nakadama, Nabbanja, and everybody who was involved. Thank you very much,” President Museveni said.

The President on Wednesday hosted the NOC members at State House Entebbe.

Behind the main event was the spouses programme which also had a formidable team including Ambassador Mumtaz Kassam, former Deputy High Commissioner to Italy.

In an earlier interview on UBC TV, Ambassador Mumtaz Kassam said that the spouses’ programme supported the formation of joint partnerships to improve health facilities.

“It’s very important to point out the health facilities we have currently here and more importantly, to see if we can do some joint partnerships to improve our health facilities. For example, I look at the Children’s Hospital in Entebbe, it’s a very successful hospital built by an Italian NGO, together with Uganda Ministry of Health and other government agencies, it’s a completely free-of-charge hospital,” she said adding;

“…when the first lady of Burundi was here, for example, she visited the hospital and we even take Burundi children into our hospital at Entebbe. So it’s something that we believe that by taking the spouses to such venues, we are exposing our health facilities, and we are showing them that joint partnership between government and private sector can work very well”.

The spouses of heads of state and government officials who attended the NAM summit commended Uganda’s development trajectory.

Ms. Bowen-Phillips, the spouse of the Prime Minister of Guyana said in a message to the organisers passed through Amb. Mumtaz;

“It was a pleasure to visit Uganda and to participate in the Spouses’ Program. Your First Lady did an excellent job at selecting those activities for us. Please convey my sincere gratitude to Mama Janet for the opportunity to visit the two hospitals and the Zoo. It was an awesome experience”.

Ambassador Kassam has actively represented Uganda abroad and at home in multiple seminars promoting investment and tourism as well as various humanitarian efforts.

She has helped to host and connect various foreign delegations with the appropriate political and organizational parties in Uganda to further promote the country’s interests and needs.

