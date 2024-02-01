KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has awarded 14 top-performing pupils in four of their adopted schools in the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results.

The announcement was made at Airtel Uganda offices during the rewarding ceremony where top performers were recognized.

The event underscored the importance of collaboration between the private sector and educational institutions in fostering a conducive learning environment.

For the 9th Year running, Airtel Uganda has rewarded top PLE performers with a secondary school start-up kit as they advance to the next level of their education journey. Schools supported under this initiative include; Sseke Primary School in Lwengo District, Nanfugaki Primary School in Iganga, Ndeeba Church of Uganda Primary School in Kayunga district and St. Ponsiano Kyamula Primary School in Makindye.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director, manoj murali, congratulated the learners, the dedicated teachers, and the entire school community in all Four Schools under Airtel’s Adopt a School program for their commendable performance in the recently announced PLE results.

He said, “We are pleased to reward our Top performers with a secondary school start-up kit which comprises a suit case, mattress, pillow, bedsheets, mosquito net, school bag, scholastic materials, Airtel branded goodies, and other essentials for their upcoming journey into secondary school which underlines commitment to supporting initiatives that promote education, empower communities, and create lasting positive change.”

“We recognize the importance of access to Education and we have consistently strived to foster partnerships where we can positively contribute to the communities we serve under our Airtel Cares, Corporate Social Responsibility program, where we touch lives across three key pillars of Education, Financial Inclusion and Health,” manoj explained.

Under Education, Airtel has formed several partnerships to foster digital education in underserved communities. In 2021, Airtel teamed up with UNICEF to roll out digital learning for children by connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms in Uganda and other Airtel Operating Countries, to ensure that every child reaches their full potential.

The Head Teacher of St. Ponsiano Kyamula Primary School Mr. Ojulong Francis, who expressed his pride and joy in the pupils said, “Every year we look forward to this celebration as it affirms the collective effort of our students, teachers, parents, and all those who play a crucial role in shaping the path of success for these young minds.”

He said, “We are grateful to Airtel Uganda’s commitment towards emphasizing the culture of academic excellence at the adopted schools and ensuring that our children continue through school without any hinderances.”

Besides the Adopt a School program, in 2023, Airtel partnered with UNICEF to extend digital learning to select schools like St. Mary’s Assumpta Girls School in Uganda by donating computers and 5G internet connection. The brand also partnered with telecom tower infrastructure company ATC Uganda to promote access to education through Digital Community Centers in Uganda. Under this collaboration, 8 digital communities have been established across the country as part of its, Access to Education project, which will see different public libraries across the country equipped with computers and connected to the internet for the purpose of ICT skilling in various communities.

