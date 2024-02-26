LYANTONDE – Jubilant crowds of community leaders gathered in the Lyantonde district on the weekend for a well-attended mobilization event for the upcoming visit of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the Greater Masaka region.

Led by the State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo who is also the Greater Masaka Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Regional Coordinator, the event aimed at uniting and mobilizing efforts towards the upcoming visit of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Hon Kasolo expressed gratitude for the mobilization efforts led by Mr Muhangi Fred. “The youths hold the key to our nation’s progress,” Kasolo acknowledged.

He went on to say that the unwavering support for General Muhoozi is commendable, and it is this unity that will propel us forward.

Hon Kasolo also said that the people of Greater Masaka are prepared for the future, regardless of the leader. “PLU stands as a defender of unity, strengthening the NRM party and ensuring a seamless transition,” Kasolo said.

Daudi Kabanda the PLU spokesperson echoed the sentiment of readiness and support, reassuring attendees of their firm commitment. “We stand united, not in opposition to President Museveni, but in readiness for the future.

Mr Godfrey Mbetegyerize, the RDC of Lyantonde district, emphasized the crucial role of patriotism in nation-building, aligning with the principles championed by the President. “Patriotism is the cornerstone of our unity,” he affirmed.

Gen Muhoozi will be in Masaka on March 15th at Liberation Square in an event known as the Greater Masaka Baraza hosted by Hon Kasolo.

