In an awe-inspiring and spiritually charged event, Prophet Brian Kagyezi captivated thousands as he filled up the iconic MTN Arena now known as the Lugogo indoor stadium in Kampala for a cross over night celebration that drew attendees from all corners of Uganda and neighbouring East African nations.

The atmosphere at the MTN Arena was nothing short of electric as people gathered to bid farewell to the old year and usher in the new one in the divine presence of God through his servant Prophet Brian Kagyezi. The event saw a massive turnout, with believers traveling from various regions, including neighbouring nations like Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

The cross over service featured an extraordinary lineup of Christian performances, an epic display of praise, and worship, creating an ambiance of spiritual elevation. Attendees were treated to a night of soul-stirring music and a powerful message of the year, setting the stage for a glorious transition into the new year.

As the clock struck midnight, Prophet Brian Kagyezi led his congregation in intense prayer, dedicating themselves to God for the upcoming year. The arena resonated with fervent prayers and expressions of gratitude as believers sought divine guidance and blessings for the challenges and triumphs that lay ahead.

The prophet did not shy away from delivering numerous prophecies which was broadcasted LIVE on two national televisions, Spirit and BTM televisions, offering insights into the fate of Uganda and other nations abroad.

The congregation hung on every word as he spoke about the future of the church and anticipated events that would shape the coming year.

The night was marked by great deliverance, instant miracles, signs, and wonders. Attendees shared testimonies of miraculous healings and life-changing encounters during the event. The atmosphere was charged with the tangible presence of the divine, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those in attendance.

Prophet Brian Kagyezi’s cross over service at the MTN Arena not only served as a spiritual gathering but also as a unifying event that brought together people from diverse backgrounds and nations, fostering a sense of shared purpose and faith. As believers crossed over into the new year, they left the arena with renewed hope, inspired by the messages of faith, miracles, and divine guidance that characterized the night’s events.

Its beyond doubt that Prophet Brian Kagyezi is rising with unstoppable momentum that cannot be described by how he is attracting people to his ministry with already an ever-increasing grace of his followers who are not one-time attendees but go on to stick in the ministry given his impactful and unique style of demonstrating the word of God.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related