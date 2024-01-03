KAMPALA —Insurance policy provider ICEA LION has explained circumstances surrounding social media claims made by media personality Mr. Andrew Kyamagero.

Kyamagero had in a lengthy thread claimed that ICEA Lion Insurance Company refused to honor his comprehensive motor insurance policy that remained unsettled since mid-November 2023.

However, in a detailed statement, ICEA LION has described the claims by Kyamagero as misleading but maintained the company it is still dedicated to ensuring a smooth and satisfactory resolution of all claims filed by its clients.

“ICEA LION promptly acknowledged receipt of Mr. Kyamagero’s claim on 21st November 2023 and initiated thorough investigations

“A settlement offer (Discharge Voucher) was issued to ABUL and it was returned instructing us to make the claim payment to EASY RIDE, an automotive repair garage chosen by Mr. Kyamagero, and which is not part of ICEA LION’s approved panel of partner automotive repair garages.

“The settlement offer was covering purchase and installation of a new engine, towing costs and all assessed expenses,” the company said in a statement.

“On 14th December 2023, the motor vehicle was presented by EASY RIDE for post-repair inspection and after thorough checks it was realized that the engine had been repaired as opposed to being replaced as per their quotation

“We requested the garage to take back the car and replace the engine as had been agreed,” the insurance policy provider added—noting that this caused further delay in settlement of Mr. Kyamagero’s claim.

ICEA LION explained that since Mr. Kyamagero opted to have the vehicle towed and repaired by his preferred garage, EASY RIDE, “we find it misleading to the public and unfair that he is attributing their actions to ICEA LION.”

“Once a client chooses a garage of his preference, we as insurers cannot be held liable for any resulting shoddy repairs”.

Under such circumstances, all the insurance firm requires is for the automotive repair shop to present the car for post-repair inspection as part of the insurance vendor’s quality assurance procedures.

The company says Mr. Kyamagero’s policy terms do not entitle him to a replacement vehicle and as such, the company has since refuted the claims made that ICEA LION gave him another vehicle which was in a dangerous mechanical condition.

This website understands that ICEA LION has since met Mr. Kyamagero to address and resolve this issue amicably.

ICEA LION has been operating in Uganda for nearly twenty-five years with many long standing customers on its books.

